Foo Fighters, Mötley Crüe, Slipknot, and Limp Bizkit will headline next year’s edition of the massive rock and metal festival Welcome to Rockville. Taking place May 9-12, 2024 at the Daytona International Speedway in Daytona Beach, Fl, the event will also feature Queens of the Stone Age, Disturbed, Offspring, Evanescence, Cypress Hill, Mr. Bungle, Judas Priest, Living Colour, Stone Temple Pilots, Greta Van Fleet, and Jelly Roll.

“We couldn’t be more excited to come back to Florida. Welcome to Rockville is one of the biggest festivals in the world, and it’s going to be a highlight for us in 2024,” Mötley Crüe bassist Nikki Sixx said in a statement.

Produced by Danny Wimmer Presents, Welcome to Rockville will grow in 2024 to include a fifth stage and 50 more bands, bringing the total to 150 for the weekend. Additional artists will be revealed early next year.

Tickets to the festival are on sale now through its website. See the full Welcome to Rockville lineup below.