The 16-date trek in support of 'Hackney Diamonds' kicks off April 28 in Houston

As expected, the Rolling Stones are returning to the road in 2024 in support of Hackney Diamonds, their first album of original songs in 17 years. Sponsored by AARP, the 16-date North American stadium tour begins at Houston’s NRG Stadium on April 28 and wraps in Santa Clara, Ca., at Levi’s Stadium on July 17. The band will also visit the New Orleans Jazz and Heritage Festival on May 2.

The Stones’ most recent North American tour took place in late 2021, but the group played Europe during the summer of 2022. Following the 2021 death of drummer Charlie Watts, the Stones now feature longtime Keith Richards collaborator Steve Jordan on drums.

Hackney Diamonds was produced by Andrew Watt and sports guest appearances from Paul McCartney, Stevie Wonder, Lady Gaga, and Elton John. On the eve of the album’s release, the Stones played a small club show at New York’s Racket, where they debuted a few of the songs, including “Sweet Sounds of Heaven” featuring Gaga on vocals.

Last week, the band released a Purple Disco Machine remix of its current single, “Mess It Up.”

4/28 Houston, TX – NRG Stadium

5/2 New Orleans, LA – New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival

5/7 Glendale, AZ – State Farm Stadium

5/11 Las Vegas, NV – Allegiant Stadium

5/15 Seattle, WA – Lumen Field

5/23 East Rutherford, NJ – MetLife Stadium

5/30 Foxborough, MA – Gillette Stadium

6/3 Orlando, FL – Camping World Stadium

6/7 Atlanta, GA – Mercedes-Benz Stadium

6/11 Philadelphia, PA – Lincoln Financial Field

6/15 Cleveland, OH – Cleveland Browns Stadium

6/20 Denver, CO – Empower Field at Mile High

6/27 Chicago, IL – Soldier Field

7/5 Vancouver, British Columbia- BC Place

7/10 Inglewood, CA – SoFi Stadium

7/17 Santa Clara, CA – Levi’s Stadium