Foo Fighters, Noah Kahan, Weezer Headline Shaky Knees Lineup

Atlanta’s Shaky Knees Festival has revealed its 2024 lineup, which will be headlined by Foo Fighters, Weezer, and red hot singer/songwriter Noah Kahan. The event will be held May 3-5 in the city’s Central Park and will also feature Queens of the Stone Age, the Offspring, Girl in Red, Young the Giant, Billy Idol, Portugal. The Man, and Arcade Fire.

Furthering its reputation as a rock-leaning event, Shaky Knees will additionally welcome Interpol, Metric, Pond, Psychedelic Porn Crumpets, Royal Blood, Chicano Batman, Men I Trust, Dinosaur Jr., and, in its first announced show of 2024, Sunny Day Real Estate. Presale tickets will be available Thursday (Nov. 30) at 10 a.m. EST through the festival’s website. A general on-sale will take place afterwards if any tickets remain.

The Killers, Muse, and the Lumineers headlined the 2023 edition of Shaky Knees. See the full lineup below.