News of the Day – 11/16

Good morning. Here’s all you need to know about what went on in the world of music in the past 24 hours:

A day after Lil Uzi Vert questioned why they were headlining Rolling Loud California lineup when they weren’t confirmed, it was announced that Metro Boomin and Future were taking the rapper’s place as Sunday’s headliner.

The National shared a video for “Laugh Track,” featuring Phoebe Bridgers. It was directed by Bob’s Burgers director Bernard Derriman.

Jack Antonoff’s Bleachers will release a new self-titled album in March. Listen to its latest single “Alma Mater,” which features Lana Del Rey.

The Lemonheads unveiled a new single “Fear of Living.” With that announcement, singer Evan Dando revealed he is going on a solo tour next year. See those dates here.

There is a posthumous album from Lee “Scratch” Perry on the way. Titled King Perry, it is his final album and features Tricky, Greentea Peng, Happy Mondays’ Shaun Ryder, Fifi Rong, Marta and Rose Waite. Listen to its first single, “100lbs of Summer.”

Mitski is writing the score for the upcoming The Queen’s Gambit musical.