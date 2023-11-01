News of the Day – 11/1

Good morning. Here’s all you need to know about what went on in the world of music in the past 24 hours:

The final Beatles song, “Now and Then,” will be released tomorrow (Nov. 2), and on Friday, it will be augmented by director Peter Jackson’s first-ever music video. The clip features a wealth of rare and unseen material, including from the original 1995 sessions for “Now and Then” with Paul McCartney, Ringo Starr, and George Harrison.

MGMT will release its first album in five years in February on new label Mom + Pop. Listen to Loss of Life’s first single, “Mother Nature.”

Puscifer, A Perfect Circle, and Primus added eight dates to their 2024 tour, the impetus for which is vocalist Maynard James Keenan’s 60th birthday. The new shows take place in the northeast in April and May.

Sharon Van Etten shared “Close to You,” a song co-written with Courtney Barnett that is off the Apple Originals program The Buccaneers soundtrack.

Bruce Springsteen announced a host of 2024 U.K. and European stadium dates, beginning in Cardiff, Wales on May 5. After crisscrossing the continent, the tour wraps on July 25 at London’s Wembley Stadium.

Allie X shared a Halloween-inspired video for her latest song, “Black Eye.”