Ms. Lauryn Hill Postpones Tour Dates Due To Vocal Strain

Ms. Lauryn Hill has postponed most of her remaining 2023 tour dates after an extended period of singing in spite of vocal strain. In an Instagram post, the Fugees member said she’d been powering through recent performances, which celebrated the 25th anniversary of The Miseducation of Lauryn Hill and featured an opening set from the Fugees, with the help of the prescribed steroid Prednisone.

“This can be detrimental to the body when taken in large amounts over long periods of time,” she said of the steroid’s impact. “In order to prevent any long term negative affect on my voice and my body, I need to take time off to allow for real vocal recovery so that I can discontinue the medication completely.” In addition to postponing a Philadelphia show last month, Hill canceled her Oct. 30 show in Fort Worth, Tx., due to her injury.

That Philadelphia show will still take place Saturday (Nov. 25), but the rest of the dates will be rescheduled for 2024.

Also in the post, Hill said reuniting with Fugees members Wyclef Jean and Pras Michel has been “powerful and amazing—those who’ve witnessed it can testify. The tour itself reminds us the artists, and the audiences alike of earlier, perhaps less complicated times when ‘It could all be so simple…’ or ‘Ready Or Not, here I come!’ were on repeat on the airwaves. Simply put, classic. Classic music, classic performances with audiences who love those classics has been nothing but…wait for it…EPIC.“