News Of The Day – 10/31

Good morning and Happy Halloween! Here’s all you need to know about what went on in the world of music in the past 24 hours:

Indie rockers Strange Ranger announced that they’re breaking up. In July, we spoke with the quartet ahead of its fourth studio album.

Ms. Lauryn Hill postponed a second show on her Miseducation of Lauryn Hill 25th anniversary tour. In a statement, Hill wrote that she is on rest “to prevent any more serious strain or damage to my vocal cords.”

A few days after releasing his new album Action Adventure, DJ Shadow announced his first tour in seven years.

John Mellencamp added dates to his Live and In Person tour. The next leg starts on March 8 in Rochester, N.Y. and runs through the end of April.