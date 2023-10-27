News Of The Day – 10/27

Good morning. Here’s all you need to know about what went on in the world of music in the past 24 hours:

Believe it or not, the Beatles (yes, those Beatles) have a new song, “Now and Then,” coming out next week. It is billed as the Fab Four’s final recording.

Chris Stapleton announced his All-American Road tour of stadiums and amphitheaters next year. Openers include Sheryl Crow, Elle King, Marcus King, Nikki Lane, Willie Nelson and Family, Grace Potter, Allen Stone, Marty Stuart, Turnpike Troubadours, the War and Treaty, and Lainey Wilson.

Drummer/composer Joe Wong will release his next album, Mere Survival, on Feb. 2. The first single, “Into Nothing,” features Pearl Jam drummer Matt Cameron and ex-Helium frontwoman Mary Timony.

Aesop Rock shared “Infinity Fill Goose Down,” the latest single from his upcoming album, Integrated Tech Solutions.

Nile Rodgers and Chic dropped by the NPR offices to record an episode of Tiny Desk.