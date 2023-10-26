News Of The Day – 10/26

Good morning. Here’s all you need to know about what went on in the world of music in the past 24 hours:

Grandaddy is releasing its first album in seven years, Blu Wav, on Feb. 16, 2024. Listen to its lead single, “Watercooler.”

The Kinks released a new Ray Davies mix of “Money Talks” from the upcoming The Journey – Part 2 anthology, which is out on Nov. 17 through BMG.

Brockhampton leader Kevin Abstract shared a new solo single titled “Running Out.”

Kurt Vile covered Chastity Belt’s “This Time of Night,” which appears on a seven-inch single out this Friday. Courtney Barnett’s take on Chastity Belt’s “Different Now” appears on the opposite side.

Watch Bradley Cooper appear as Leonard Bernstein in the latest Maestro trailer.