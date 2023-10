Good morning. Here’s all you need to know about what went on in the world of music in the past 24 hours:

Lenny Kravitz is releasing Blue Electric Light, his first album since 2018 on March 15, 2024. He shared an NSFW video for “TK421.”

Isley Brothers’ Rudolph Isley died at the age of 84.

Tirzah canceled her North American tour as she battles pneumonia.