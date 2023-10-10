News Of The Day – 10/10

Good morning. Here’s all you need to know about what went on in the world of music in the past 24 hours:

Sorpresa! Bad Bunny is releasing a new album, Nadie Sabe Lo Que Va a Pasar Mañana, this Friday.

Fresh off their sets at the Power Trip and Aftershock fests, Guns N’ Roses announced two hometown shows on Nov. 1-2 at the Hollywood Bowl, with support from the Black Keys.

Zach Bryan added several new dates to his Quittin’ Time 2024 tour, including three nights at Los Angeles’ Crypto.com Arena and stadium shows in Oakland, New Orleans, Detroit, Nashville, and Houston.

Sick New World unveiled its lineup, which features headliners System of a Down and Slipknot. Other artists performing at the one-day event in Las Vegas include Alice in Chains, A Perfect Circle, Primus, and Slowdive. The event takes place on April 27, 2024 at the Las Vegas Fairgrounds.