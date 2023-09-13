PMD of EMPD reflects on hip-hop's most important era and his first memories of the genre

What do you think was the most important era in hip-hop?

To me, the most important era in hip-hop is the Golden Era of hip-hop. The Golden Era and early days of hip-hop were when people laughed at hip-hop and said that it wouldn’t last and it would only be a fad and a flash in the pan. At the same time, the foundation was being laid in a period where it was very important for an artist or producer to have a unique sound, dress, rap, and come with production that sounded different from anyone else. The Golden Era.

What is your earliest memory of rap?

My earliest memory of rap was when I was 11 years old, riding home in the car from football practice, listening to WBLS Rap Attack and “King Tim the 3rd” came on the radio. Then “Rapper’s Delight” by the Sugarhill Gang.

Who is the most underrated rapper?

I believe the most underrated rapper in hip-hop is me, PMD/MIC-DOC, because I don’t think hip-hop enthusiasts and fans are fully aware of my production and musical contributions to hip-hop on the first four EPMD albums. The “Business” acronym and format that I introduced to hip-hop on all the EPMD albums, along with signing every group that no one had ever heard of to a major label, introducing the first squad of all squads to hip-hop—the Hit Squad. This set the tone for what you see today.

Interview by Kyle Eustice