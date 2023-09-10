Pearl Jam Postpones Indianapolis Show Due To Illness

Pearl Jam has postponed its show tonight (Sept. 10) at the Ruoff Music Center outside of Indianapolis due to an unspecified illness within the band. Details about a rescheduled date and ticket refunds are forthcoming.

“The band is deeply sorry, and thinking about all those who travel to shows, as well as the great crowd in Indy,” Pearl Jam said in a statement. “It’s obviously serious, and we wish there was another way around it. Again we apologize, and thanks so much for your understanding. It’s not easy…”

Pearl Jam’s next shows on Sept. 13 and 15 in Ft. Worth, Tx., are still on schedule. The band just returned to the road on Aug. 31 in St. Paul, Mn.