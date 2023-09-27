News of the Day – 9/27

Good morning. Here’s all you need to know about what went on in the world of music in the past 24 hours:

Mountain Goats shared a new video for “Murder at the 18th St. Garage.” Blonde Redhead released a double single and Ruston Kelly covered Samia’s “Dream Song.”

Elvis Costello announced a tour of the South that begins in January. Arlo Parks will perform in North America beginning in March 2024. Soulwax will be hitting the road for its first tour in five years.

Here is the second teaser to arrive from the upcoming Nick Cave/Birthday Party documentary.