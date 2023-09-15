News of the Day – 9/15

Good morning. Here’s all you need to know about what went on in the world of music in the past 24 hours:

Spinal Tap bassist Derek Smalls is back. Listen to his new song “Must Crush Barbie.”

Duran Duran unveiled its video for “Danse Macabre.”

L7 released a new song to raise awareness for climate change. Wilco and Margo Price (with three) shared additional songs from their soon-to-be-released albums. Former SPIN cover star Denzel Curry dropped a new single featuring Kenny Mason, while another cover star, Offset, announced his first solo album since 2019. Fresh off her VMAs appearance, Doja Cat released a new song.

Aesop Rock has a new album out in November featuring billy woods, Hanni El Khatib and more.