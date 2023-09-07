QUOTE/UNQUOTE

Egyptian Lover on the power of the original era, and whether hip-hop is staying vital

What are your favorite and least favorite hip-hop fashion trends?

My all-time favorite is the ’80s with Run-DMC wearing the Adidas tracksuits with the big gold chains. I absolutely had to go get every color with Cazal shades to match. My least favorite is most definitely the skirts and dresses [people] were wearing. I guess I’m too old to understand this fashion statement.

What do you think was the most important era in hip-hop?

The beginning was the most important because it taught the next generation how to do it. There were so many styles. Like the uptempo “Planet Rock” style like what I was doing. That is my go-to. I absolutely love the dance music hip-hop—Cybotron, Pretty Tony, Soulsonic Force. The clubs were boomin’, and this style had them dancing hard.

Do you think the genre is still vital, or has it been watered down from commercialness?

I think it’s both. There are so many styles of hip-hop. It’s now pop and underground and everything in between. I think it’s really amazing how big it is and how everyone can do their own thing. It’s definitely growing and will not stop.

Interview by Kyle Eustice