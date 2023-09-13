AXS TV Partners With SPIN For ‘100 Greatest Rock Stars’ Series

SPIN is bringing conversation-starting and often controversial and irreverent music lists to television. We’ve joined forces with AXS TV to release an original series, SPIN’s 100 Greatest Rock Stars, a 12-episode program inspired by SPIN founder Bob Guccione, Jr’s 2021 article “The 100 Greatest Rock Stars Since That Was A Thing.” The show premieres on Oct. 2.

“The problem with lists like this is they are invariably bullshit,” wrote Guccione at the time, “so our prime objective was to make sure we didn’t do a bullshit list.”

In the upcoming series, rock stars from all generations are highlighted, including Kurt Cobain, Jimi Hendrix, Stevie Nicks, Jimmy Page, Eminem, Syd Barrett, David Bowie, Bob Marley, Grace Slick, Pere Ubu’s David Thomas — and 90 more.

Alongside elucidating the Top 100, the show will invite rock legends to the conversation — Stewart Copeland, Steve Vai, and Kenny Aronoff among them — who discuss their peers during segments. Also offering comment throughout the series: actor Joel McHale, Dee Snider, Carnie Wilson, David Archuleta, Bruno Major, Hüsker Dü’s Bob Mould, plus Guccione and SPIN Managing Editor Liza Lentini.

Guccione Jr. ranked Keith Richards at No. 1 on his list, saying, “A rock star is, perhaps by definition, undefinable. They just are. They’re luminescent. Even when, in some cases, they didn’t want to be.”

“I’m excited to bring this list to life with AXS TV!” Guccione continues. “They have a great audience of dedicated and knowledgeable music fans. They’ll let us know what they think.”

“We are excited to produce this show with SPIN,” says series Executive Producer Katie Daryl. “SPIN has been one the most definitive platforms for music since its inception and this celebration of rock stars is legendary. We hope that this will be the first of many collaborations.”