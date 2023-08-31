Taylor Swift Announces The Eras Tour Film

Taylor Swift is bringing The Eras tour to movie theaters. Less than a week after completing the first leg of its tour with a pair of shows in Mexico City, Swift announced Thursday that a concert film titled Taylor Swift | The Era Tours, which was shot at Los Angeles’ So Fi Stadium will be shown in theaters beginning on Oct. 13. Sam Wrench directs the film.

“The Eras Tour has been the most meaningful, electric experience of my life so far and I’m overjoyed to tell you that it’ll be coming to the big screen soon,” Swift wrote on her social media platforms. “Starting Oct 13th you’ll be able to experience the concert film in theaters in North America! Tickets are on sale now at amctheatres.com. Eras attire, friendship bracelets, singing and dancing encouraged… 1, 2, 3 LGB!!!! (iykyk).”

Tickets are now on sale at AMC’s website, Cinemark’s website and Fandango.

Two weeks later on Oct. 27, Swift will release 1989 (Taylor’s Version). Of the album, Swift said, “To be perfectly honest, this is my most FAVORITE re-record I’ve ever done because the 5 From The Vault tracks are so insane,” she wrote on the platform formerly known as Twitter. “I can’t believe they were ever left behind. But not for long!”

Swift’s Eras Tour will resume on Nov. 9 with a show in Buenos Aires.

Watch the trailer for the film below.