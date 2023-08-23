Public Enemy and Ice-T have been tapped to headline The National Celebration of Hip Hop in Washington, D.C. The event will take place on Oct. 6 and 7 at West Potomac Park on the National Mall in Washington D.C. Admission to the event is free with registration, which opens today.

DJ Hurricane will host a Beastie Boys tribute set with special guests (Hurricane was with the group from 1989 through 1994). Kurtis Blow, Kid ‘n Play, CL Smooth, Melle Mel and Scorpio, and The Sugarhill Gang are among the hip hop legends who will also perform that weekend.

“We are honored to continue to celebrate the 50th Anniversary of Hip Hop against the backdrop of America’s Capitol with a free event for everyone. I can’t wait to get on stage and do our thing,” Flavor Flav said in a statement

“Hip hop is beyond, not just a musical genre,” Chuck D. said in a statement of his own. “It’s a cultural movement that has dominated art, fashion, politics, poetry, academia, film and every corner of the world for the past 50 years. This National Celebration brings it all together in one place for the people, by the people.”

“We are coming to the National Mall itself to bring you authentic Hip Hop for the 50th celebration!” Ice-T added.

In addition to the concert, additional on-site activities include interactive exhibits and events, guest speakers and comedy sets. The event will be broadcast and livestreamed. Those details have not been revealed.