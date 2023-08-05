Instagram Facebook Twitter
Swizz Beatz: Always Game Time
Sugarhill Gang’s Wonder Mike on “Rapper’s Delight”: ‘We Knew We Had a Hit’
Michigander
Michigander’s Jason Singer on How Therapy Helped Him Process Trauma

’70s-Era Kinks Keyboardist John Gosling Dies At 75

Musician played on 10 of the group’s albums from 1970-1978
John Dalton, John Gosling, Mick Avory, Dave Davies, and Ray Davies of the Kinks (photo: GAB Archive / Redferns).

John Gosling, who played keyboards with the Kinks during a tumultuous and wildly creative run from 1970 to 1978, has died at the age of 75. “We are deeply saddened by the news of the passing of John Gosling. We are sending our condolences to John’s wife and family,” reads a statement on the band’s social media accounts.

Gosling played on 10 Kinks albums and the demo of the classic track “Lola.” After leaving the group in the late ’70s, he joined former Kinks members in Kast Off Kinks in the mid-1990s and performed with them until retiring in 2008.

“I’m dismayed, deeply upset by John Gosling’s passing,” Kinks guitarist Dave Davies said. “He has been a friend and important contributor to the Kinks’ music during his time with us. Deepest sympathies to his wife and family. I will hold deep affection and love for him in my heart always. Great musician and a great man.”

“Today we lost a dear friend and colleague. He was a great musician and had a fantastic sense of humor … which made him a popular member of the band,” added drummer Mick Avory. “He leaves us with some happy memories. God bless him.”

Also Read

SPIN’s 2020 Holiday Gift Guide

Jonathan Cohen

Jonathan Cohen

Share This

tags:

more from spin

Photo Credit: Lloyd Bishop/NBC via Getty Images
Impact

Tegan and Sara on Mental Health Advice, Spreading Positivity

Taylor Swift performs onstage during night two of Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour at Nissan Stadium on May 6, 2023 in Nashville. (Credit: John Shearer/TAS23/Getty Images for TAS Rights Management)
News

Taylor Swift Extends North American Eras Tour Into Fall 2024

Exile in Guyville, Liz Phair
1990s

Classic Reviews: Liz Phair, Exile in Guyville

Instagram Facebook Twitter Youtube Twitch

Copyright © 2022 SPIN. All Rights Reserved. A Next Management Partners brand.

Get New Music, News, Reviews, And More Delivered Right To Your Inbox.

By signing up to the SPIN Weekly newsletter you agree to receive electronic communications from SPIN that may sometimes include advertisements or sponsored content.

Scroll to Top