’70s-Era Kinks Keyboardist John Gosling Dies At 75

John Gosling, who played keyboards with the Kinks during a tumultuous and wildly creative run from 1970 to 1978, has died at the age of 75. “We are deeply saddened by the news of the passing of John Gosling. We are sending our condolences to John’s wife and family,” reads a statement on the band’s social media accounts.

Gosling played on 10 Kinks albums and the demo of the classic track “Lola.” After leaving the group in the late ’70s, he joined former Kinks members in Kast Off Kinks in the mid-1990s and performed with them until retiring in 2008.

“I’m dismayed, deeply upset by John Gosling’s passing,” Kinks guitarist Dave Davies said. “He has been a friend and important contributor to the Kinks’ music during his time with us. Deepest sympathies to his wife and family. I will hold deep affection and love for him in my heart always. Great musician and a great man.”

“Today we lost a dear friend and colleague. He was a great musician and had a fantastic sense of humor … which made him a popular member of the band,” added drummer Mick Avory. “He leaves us with some happy memories. God bless him.”