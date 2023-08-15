Future Islands Share New Single ‘Deep in the Night’

The band heads to Europe later this month

Ahead of a European tour and fresh off a run opening for Weezer, Baltimore rockers Future Islands have shared its first song of 2023. Titled “Deep in the Night,” the song is what fans have come to expect from the band. It’s a cinematic, sweeping ballad that showcases Samuel T. Herring’s vocals. The song arrives with a video directed by Albert Birney.

Last year, the band debuted “King of Sweden” during a performance on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert.

Despite the band’s lack of activity (until recently), Herring has remained busy. He has featured on songs by billy woods, Algiers, and R.A.P. Ferreira. He is also set to appear on the upcoming Apple TV+ horror series The Changeling.

See Future Islands’ upcoming tour dates below, which include an opening slot for Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds.

8/24 – Dublin, Ireland, National Museum of Ireland, Collins Barracks

8/25 – Edinburgh, UK, Connect Festival

8/26 – Manchester, UK, Wythenshawe Park *

8/28 – Middlesbrough, UK, Middlesbrough Town Hall

8/29 – Cambridge, UK, The Corn Exchange

8/31 – 9/3 – Salisbury, UK, End of the Road Festival

8/30 – Norwich, UK, UEA

9/1 – Wolverhampton, UK, Wulfrun Hall

9/3 – Brussels, Belgium, Ancienne Belgique

9/5 – Paris, France, La Nef du Centquatre

9/6 – Amsterdam, Netherlands Paradiso

9/7 – Rotterdam, Netherlands, Maassilo



* w/ Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds & Primal Scream