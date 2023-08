Chuck D on an underappreciated album and his favorite crew

What’s a classic hip-hop album that flew under the radar?

In Full Gear by Stetsasonic.

Favorite rap crew of all time?

Run-DMC. Period. They moved rap into the rock arena sphere.

Looking back over the last 50 years, who is an unsung hero, someone who made a big impact on hip-hop who doesn’t get credit?

MC Shan doesn’t get enough credit. Andre “Doctor Dre” Brown of Yo! MTV Raps and Original Concept doesn’t get enough credit.

Interview with Kyle Eustice