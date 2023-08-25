Sound Difficulties Temporarily Derail Beyoncé’s Arizona Show

Sound dropped while she was performing "Alien Superstar"

Beyoncé in Stockholm on May 10, 2023 (photo: Andrew White).

This summer, flawless pop stadium shows have been all of the rage. However, last night at Beyoncé‘s latest Renaissance tour stop in Glendale, Az., the show experienced some technical difficulties. During “Alien Superstar,” the ninth song of the set, the sound at State Farm Stadium cut out, and the song was cut short.

After a few minutes, Beyoncé returned to the stage in a new outfit and launched into a shortened version of Jay-Z and Kanye West’s “Lift Off.” By the time she performed “Energy,” everything was back on track.

Watch fan-shot footage of the sound cutting out below.

For those who don’t know pic.twitter.com/pVeW4T9rRb — Beydidthedamnthing (@RenaissanceBae4) August 25, 2023

Beyoncé’s Renaissance tour continues on Saturday (Aug. 26). Earlier this month, Beyoncé’s show in Pittsburgh was canceled due to logistical and scheduling issues.