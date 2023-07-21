Tony Bennett, Legendary Vocalist, Dies at 96

Tony Bennett, the beloved crooner, has died at the age of 96 at his home in New York. A cause of death has not been revealed.

In 2021, Bennett’s family revealed to AARP Magazine that the singer was diagnosed with Alzheimer’s disease in 2016.

During his career, Bennett released more than 70 albums and won 20 Grammys. He also won two Emmys and numerous other accolades.

Born on Aug. 3, 1926 as Anthony Dominick Benedetto in the Long Island City neighborhood of Queens, Bennett always knew he wanted to be a singer. After a stint in the Army during World War II, Bennett’s career officially began in the 1950s when he signed with Columbia Records and released his first single, “Because of You,” in 1951.

As his profile rose, Bennett became known for hits like “The Way You Look Tonight,” “Body and Soul,” and his signature 1962 hit “(I Left My Heart) In San Francisco,” which peaked at No. 19 on the Billboard Hot 100. Frank Sinatra once called Bennett “the best singer in the business.”

Bennett enjoyed a career renaissance in his late 60s when he won a 1994 Album of the Year Grammy for Tony Bennett: MTV Unplugged. He would go on to collaborate with John Mayer, K.D. Lang, Sting, and Amy Winehouse, among others.

In 2014, the then-88-year-old Bennett became the oldest living performer to land a No. 1 album on the Billboard 200 with his Lady Gaga collaboration Cheek to Cheek, breaking his own prior record for 2011’s Duets II. In 2021, he and Gaga released a follow-up, Love for Sale.

During his illustrious career, Bennett sold an estimated 60 million records. His albums charted in every decade from the 1950s through the 2020s.

Bennett’s last public performance was at New York City’s Radio City Music Hall with Lady Gaga in August 2021.

Bennett was known for his humanitarian efforts. He participated in Dr. Martin Luther King’s voting rights march from Selma to Montgomery in 1965, and he supported the Civil Rights Movement. Bennett would go on to co-found the Frank Sinatra School for the Arts in New York City.

In addition to his music, Bennett was a best-selling author and a painter whose work is part of the Smithsonian Museum’s permanent collection.

He is survived by his third wife, Susan; four children; and nine grandchildren.