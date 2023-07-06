The Eagles Announce Farewell Tour Dates

The Eagles‘ long second act is finally winding down. Today (July 6), the group announced the first dates of its farewell tour, the Long Goodbye, which will run through 2025. The tour kicks off on Sept. 7 in grand fashion at New York’s Madison Square Garden, with the band promising to perform as many dates in each city as its audience demands.

The Eagles formed in 1971 and are one of the best-selling bands of all time, despite having been broken up between 1980-1994. Their current lineup features surviving core members Don Henley, Joe Walsh, and Timothy B. Schmit, along with Vince Gill and Deacon Frey, the son of late Eagles co-founder Glenn Frey.

All dates will be opened by Steely Dan, which, like the Eagles, is also managed by industry legend Irving Azoff.

Here’s what the Eagles had to say about the farewell tour:

“The Eagles have had a miraculous 52-year odyssey, performing for people all over the globe; keeping the music alive in the face of tragic losses, upheavals and setbacks of many kinds. Credit and thanks go to our longtime management team, our dedicated road crew, and our exceptional backup musicians for providing skilled and steadfast support, throughout these many years. We know how fortunate we are, and we are truly grateful. Our long run has lasted far longer than any of us ever dreamed. But, everything has its time, and the time has come for us to close the circle. The official farewell tour is currently in the planning stages. We want to give all our fans a chance to see us on this final round. So, scheduling information will be released as dates are set. The difficulties of booking venues for multiple nights may require us to return to certain cities, depending on demand. But, we hope to see as many of you as we can, before we finish up. Most importantly, we thank you from the bottom of our hearts for embracing this band and its music. At the end of the day, you are the reason we have been able to carry on for over five decades. This is our swan song, but the music goes on and on.” With love and gratitude,

The Eagles

The Eagles 2023 The Long Goodbye Tour Dates:

9/7 New York, NY Madison Square Garden

9/11 Boston, MA TD Garden

9/16 Newark, NJ Prudential Center

9/20 Belmont Park, NY UBS Arena

10/5 Denver, CO Ball Arena

10/9 Indianapolis, IN Gainbridge Fieldhouse

10/13 Detroit, MI Little Caesars Arena

10/17 Cleveland, OH Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse

11/2 Atlanta, GA State Farm Arena

11/7 Charlotte, NC Spectrum Center

11/9 Raleigh, NC PNC Arena

11/14 Lexington, KY Rupp Arena

11/17 St. Paul, MN Xcel Energy Center