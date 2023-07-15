Taylor Swift Offers Speak Now Debut In Denver

Instagram Facebook Twitter
New ‘Taylor’s Version’ of the album will debut at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 tomorrow.
With her Speak Now (Taylor’s Version) poised to debut tomorrow (July 16) at No. 1 on the Billboard 200, Taylor Swift debuted another vault track from the era last night in Denver.

During the nightly “surprise songs” section of the show, Swift, on acoustic guitar, played “Picture To Burn” from her self-titled 2006 debut for the first time since the Fearless tour in 2010. She also unveiled, on piano, the new song “Timeless” from Speak Now (Taylor’s Version), which centers around her grandparents’ love stories.

With a No. 1 debut tomorrow, Swift will have scored 12 chart-toppers on the Billboard 200, breaking Barbra Streisand’s record for female artists on the tally. Speak Now (Taylor’s Version) sold more than 240,000 copies on vinyl, the second-largest total for any album since Luminate began tracking sales in 1991. The only bigger week was Swift’s own Midnights, which sold 575,000 units in its debut week in stores last year.

The Eras tour plays Denver again this evening.

