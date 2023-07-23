Taylor Swift Enlists Haim For evermore Tour Debut In Seattle

Taylor Swift kept the surprises coming last night (July 22) at Seattle’s Lumen Field, enlisting Eras tour opening act and longtime friends Haim to augment the first live performance of the evermore track “No Body, No Crime.” It replaced “Tis the Damn Season” during the evermore portion of the evening after having been played at each of the tour’s previous 43 shows.

Haim also appears on the studio version of the song, and last night’s collaboration came almost exactly a year to the day the group brought out Swift as a special guest to perform “Gasoline” at its own show in London. Swift can be heard on the studio version of that song on the expanded edition of Haim’s 2020 album Women in Music Pt. III.

Back in 2015, the artists also assembled to sing along with Nelly when he performed his smash “Hot in Herre” as a surprise during Swift’s 1989 World Tour stop in St. Louis.

In Seattle last night, Swift unveiled two oldies during the “surprise songs” portion of the concert: the Reputation song “This Is Why We Can’t Have Nice Things,” which hadn’t been played since 2018, and a piano version of “Everything Has Changed” from Red, which had been on the shelf since 2013.

The Eras tour continues tonight and Seattle and wraps its four-month-plus U.S. dates with six shows at Los Angeles’ SoFi Stadium from Aug. 3-5 and 7-9.