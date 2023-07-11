Porno For Pyros Plotting First Tour Since 1997

Instagram Facebook Twitter
Photo: Nathan Zucker

Following a handful of one-off shows last year, Porno for Pyros is plotting its first proper tour since 1997. The group led by Jane’s Addiction vocalist Perry Farrell and drummer Stephen Perkins will hit the road beginning Oct. 8 in Wheatland, Ca., and has dates on tap through Nov. 20 in Austin, Tx.

The Horns, Thorns En Halos tour will also celebrate the 30th anniversary of Porno for Pyros’ self-titled debut album, which spawned the rock radio smash “Pets.” The group, which also features guitarist Peter DiStefano and bassist Martyn LeNoble, is working on new material, with an eye on releasing something “later this year.”

Farrell and Perkins also remain active with Jane’s Addiction, which has toured extensively over the past couple years despite the absence of guitarist Dave Navarro, who is said to still be suffering from the effects of “long COVID.”

Here are Porno for Pyros’ tour dates:

Oct 08 – Wheatland, CA – Hard Rock Live Sacramento
Oct 10 – San Francisco, CA – The Masonic
Oct 13 – Los Angeles, CA – The Wiltern
Oct 15 – Las Vegas, NV – House of Blues Las Vegas
Oct 17 – Salt Lake City, UT – The Union
Oct 19 – Denver, CO – Fillmore Auditorium
Oct 21 – Omaha, NE – Steelhouse Omaha
Oct 23 – Madison, WI – The Sylvee
Oct 24 – Chicago, IL – Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom
Oct 27 – Detroit, MI – The Fillmore Detroit
Oct 29 – Port Chester, NY – The Capitol Theatre
Oct 30 – Boston, MA – MGM Music Hall at Fenway
Nov 01 – New York, NY – Manhattan Center Hammerstein Ballroom
Nov 03 – Bensalem, PA – Parx Casino and Racing
Nov 05 – Silver Spring, MD – The Fillmore Silver Spring
Nov 07 – Charlotte, NC – The Fillmore Charlotte
Nov 08 – Atlanta, GA – Tabernacle
Nov 15 – Nashville, TN – Ryman Auditorium
Nov 17 – New Orleans, LA – Fillmore New Orleans
Nov 19 – Dallas, TX – House of Blues Dallas
Nov 20 – Austin, TX – Stubb’s Waller Creek Amphitheater

Jonathan Cohen

Jonathan Cohen

