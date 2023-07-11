Porno For Pyros Plotting First Tour Since 1997

Following a handful of one-off shows last year, Porno for Pyros is plotting its first proper tour since 1997. The group led by Jane’s Addiction vocalist Perry Farrell and drummer Stephen Perkins will hit the road beginning Oct. 8 in Wheatland, Ca., and has dates on tap through Nov. 20 in Austin, Tx.

The Horns, Thorns En Halos tour will also celebrate the 30th anniversary of Porno for Pyros’ self-titled debut album, which spawned the rock radio smash “Pets.” The group, which also features guitarist Peter DiStefano and bassist Martyn LeNoble, is working on new material, with an eye on releasing something “later this year.”

Farrell and Perkins also remain active with Jane’s Addiction, which has toured extensively over the past couple years despite the absence of guitarist Dave Navarro, who is said to still be suffering from the effects of “long COVID.”

Here are Porno for Pyros’ tour dates:

Oct 08 – Wheatland, CA – Hard Rock Live Sacramento

Oct 10 – San Francisco, CA – The Masonic

Oct 13 – Los Angeles, CA – The Wiltern

Oct 15 – Las Vegas, NV – House of Blues Las Vegas

Oct 17 – Salt Lake City, UT – The Union

Oct 19 – Denver, CO – Fillmore Auditorium

Oct 21 – Omaha, NE – Steelhouse Omaha

Oct 23 – Madison, WI – The Sylvee

Oct 24 – Chicago, IL – Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom

Oct 27 – Detroit, MI – The Fillmore Detroit

Oct 29 – Port Chester, NY – The Capitol Theatre

Oct 30 – Boston, MA – MGM Music Hall at Fenway

Nov 01 – New York, NY – Manhattan Center Hammerstein Ballroom

Nov 03 – Bensalem, PA – Parx Casino and Racing

Nov 05 – Silver Spring, MD – The Fillmore Silver Spring

Nov 07 – Charlotte, NC – The Fillmore Charlotte

Nov 08 – Atlanta, GA – Tabernacle

Nov 15 – Nashville, TN – Ryman Auditorium

Nov 17 – New Orleans, LA – Fillmore New Orleans

Nov 19 – Dallas, TX – House of Blues Dallas

Nov 20 – Austin, TX – Stubb’s Waller Creek Amphitheater