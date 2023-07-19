Instagram Facebook Twitter
WHO IS YOUNG SUMMER
Sunflower Bean
Sunflower Bean Fearlessly Speak Their Minds Through Music
Annihilate If You Violate: They Cloned Tyrone Review

The Chemical Brothers Announce New Album, For That Beautiful Feeling

Beck is featured on the track ‘Skipping Like a Stone’
Chemical Brothers
(Credit: Arturo Holmes/Getty Images for Coachella)

The Chemical Brothers‘ busy year will continue on Sept. 8 with the release of their 10th studio album, For That Beautiful Feeling, which follows performances at major festivals, the arrival of several singles, and the announcement of a forthcoming book.

The follow-up to 2019’s No Geography, For That Beautiful Feeling boasts vocals from Beck on the song “Skipping Like a Stone.” Released late last month, album track “Live Again” features vocals from Halo Maud and is now accompanied by a video directed by longtime collaborators Dom & Nic.

“’Live Again’ is our tenth collaboration [and] the woozy, wonky analog sounds and the dream-like lyric suggested a hallucinogenic visual journey following a character caught in a loop of death and rebirth,” the duo says. “The idea inspired us to use the new Arri XR virtual production stage and its cutting edge technology in a way that had never previously been done. This is an idea that could not really have been achieved with traditional filmmaking techniques. We created virtual CGI worlds and used long unbroken camera takes, without edits, moving between those different worlds seamlessly with our hero character.”

The Chemical Brothers have tour dates on tap through Nov. 19 at the Corona Capital festival in Mexico City. A book chronicling the pair’s 30-year history as pioneers of electronic music, Paused in Cosmic Reflection, will be released Oct. 26 through White Rabbit.

Chemical Brothers

Also Read

The Chemical Brothers Announce New Book, Share New Single

The Chemical Brothers’ For That Beautiful Feeling tracklist:

Intro
Live Again (feat. Halo Maud)
No Reason
Goodbye
Fountains
Magic Wand
The Weight
Skipping Like a Stone (feat. Beck)
The Darkness That You Fear (Harvest Mix)
Feels Like I’m Dreaming
For That Beautiful Feeling (feat. Halo Maud)

Jonathan Cohen

Jonathan Cohen

Share This

tags:

,

more from spin

Sunflower Bean
Impact

Sunflower Bean Fearlessly Speak Their Minds Through Music

L to R: John Boyega, Teyonah Parris and Jamie Foxx in They Cloned Tyrone. (Credit: Parrish Lewis/Netflix)
Culture

Annihilate If You Violate: They Cloned Tyrone Review

Ed Sheeran performs on July 17, 2023, with Frédéric Yonnet at the Blue Note in New York (photo: Dervon Dixon).
News

Ed Sheeran Makes Surprise Appearance With Frédéric Yonnet At New York’s Blue Note

Instagram Facebook Twitter Youtube Twitch

Copyright © 2022 SPIN. All Rights Reserved. A Next Management Partners brand.

Get New Music, News, Reviews, And More Delivered Right To Your Inbox.

By signing up to the SPIN Weekly newsletter you agree to receive electronic communications from SPIN that may sometimes include advertisements or sponsored content.

Scroll to Top