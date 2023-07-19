The Chemical Brothers‘ busy year will continue on Sept. 8 with the release of their 10th studio album, For That Beautiful Feeling, which follows performances at major festivals, the arrival of several singles, and the announcement of a forthcoming book.

The follow-up to 2019’s No Geography, For That Beautiful Feeling boasts vocals from Beck on the song “Skipping Like a Stone.” Released late last month, album track “Live Again” features vocals from Halo Maud and is now accompanied by a video directed by longtime collaborators Dom & Nic.

“’Live Again’ is our tenth collaboration [and] the woozy, wonky analog sounds and the dream-like lyric suggested a hallucinogenic visual journey following a character caught in a loop of death and rebirth,” the duo says. “The idea inspired us to use the new Arri XR virtual production stage and its cutting edge technology in a way that had never previously been done. This is an idea that could not really have been achieved with traditional filmmaking techniques. We created virtual CGI worlds and used long unbroken camera takes, without edits, moving between those different worlds seamlessly with our hero character.”

The Chemical Brothers have tour dates on tap through Nov. 19 at the Corona Capital festival in Mexico City. A book chronicling the pair’s 30-year history as pioneers of electronic music, Paused in Cosmic Reflection, will be released Oct. 26 through White Rabbit.

The Chemical Brothers’ For That Beautiful Feeling tracklist:

Intro

Live Again (feat. Halo Maud)

No Reason

Goodbye

Fountains

Magic Wand

The Weight

Skipping Like a Stone (feat. Beck)

The Darkness That You Fear (Harvest Mix)

Feels Like I’m Dreaming

For That Beautiful Feeling (feat. Halo Maud)