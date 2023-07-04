Instagram Facebook Twitter
That Mexican OT
That Mexican OT Is Rolling
5 Albums I Can’t Live Without: Boy George
Donna Missal
Donna Missal Survived the Pandemic and Getting Dropped to Release Her Best Album Yet

,

Band of Horses’ Ben Bridwell on How Having a Strong Road ‘Family’ Helps Mental Health

“I think it’s important to look for triggering things in people, things that make people stressed out or anxious,” says indie-rock veteran
Band of Horses
Ben Bridwell of Band of Horses (Credit: David Gabriel)

If anyone knows a thing or two about the ups and downs of touring, it’s Band of Horses leader Ben Bridwell. He’s the band’s frontman — and essentially its CEO, especially when on the road. That position includes making sure everyone on tour is doing alright.

“The thought of mental health being actually brought up and things like that — how to support one another — it just wasn’t a thing back then,” Bridwell says of the early days on the road. “So thank goodness we have evolved somewhat in this lifetime. I think people are more keen to recognize it in others. I think it’s important to look for triggering things in people, things that make people stressed out or anxious. A tight family unit like [the one] we have on the road — from top to bottom, the driver of the bus or even people at the venues — look out for people who may be needing a hello or just someone who cares.”

Bridwell adds that it’s important to help his friends and touring family when they’re feeling down. Road life can be grueling, and properly maintaining one’s mental health is crucial for everyone.

“We certainly can tell when someone needs some extra attention, needing a chat,” he says. “That goes a long way, compared to what it used to be like. It usually was like: go off in the corner, live in your sadness shame hole because you’re having depression issues or you feel like you’re taken away from the group in some way, like, ’This person’s mad at me.’ Those kinds of things on tour, you can feel like everyone’s against you sometimes. I think we’re evolving into just looking out for one another better.”

Also Read

113 Musicians Predict the 2023 Baseball Season

Subscribe to SPIN on YouTube and check out more videos from our SPIN IMPACT series in the playlist below:

 

SPIN Staff

SPIN Staff

Share This

tags:

more from spin

ZOPA (photo: Andrzej Liguz)
News

Michael Imperioli Talks Classic Rock, Lou Reed, And Making Music On Lipps Service

Rick Froberg performing with Hot Snakes on Dec. 9, 2011 at All Tomorrow's Parties in Minehead, U.K. (photo: Gary Wolstenholme / Redferns)
News

Rick Froberg, Drive Like Jehu/Hot Snakes Vocalist, Dies At 55

Taylor Swift and Aaron Dessner on April 14, 2023 in Tampa, Fl. (photo: Octavio Jones / TAS23 / Getty Images for for TAS Rights Management)
News

Taylor Swift Welcomes Hometown Hero Aaron Dessner In Cincinnati

Instagram Facebook Twitter Youtube Twitch

Copyright © 2022 SPIN. All Rights Reserved. A Next Management Partners brand.

Get New Music, News, Reviews, And More Delivered Right To Your Inbox.

By signing up to the SPIN Weekly newsletter you agree to receive electronic communications from SPIN that may sometimes include advertisements or sponsored content.

Scroll to Top