Ticketmaster to Eliminate Hidden Fees

Live Nation and Ticketmaster announced on Thursday (June 15) that it will implement “all-in pricing” for its concert tickets, which will show the true cost of tickets upfront.

“Live Nation is proud to provide fans with a better ticket buying experience. We have thousands of crew working behind the scenes every day to help artists share their music live with fans, and we’ll continue advocating for innovations and reforms that protect that amazing connection,” Tom See, president of Venue Nation said in a press release.

During the State of the Union, President Joe Biden called the company’s add-ons “junk fees.” In January, there was a senate hearing over the issue where the technical issues and lack of competition in the ticketing industry were called out.

The company had been under heavy scrutiny for its practice. Last year, Taylor Swift fans were incensed how ticketing for the star’s The Eras Tour was rolled out. Multiple lawsuits were filed following the botched rollout. This year, The Cure singer Robert Smith expressed his displeasure with the company as he aimed to keep ticket costs low, and in some cases, the fees for the ticket surpassed the original price. Eventually, Ticketmaster gave in to Smith and got rid of some fees.

In addition to Live Nation and Ticketmaster, SeatGeek will also show all of the ticketing costs ahead of purchase.