The Smile Shares ‘Bending Hectic’

Radiohead side project The Smile has been sharing photos from the studio, where it has been working on its second album. Today (June 20), the group shared its first new recorded song of the year. “Bending Hectic” debuted last year at the Montreaux Jazz Festival and is billed as a standalone single. You can hear the studio version of the ambitious eight-minute song below.

Produced by Sam Petts-Davies and with strings by the London Contemporary Orchestra, the standalone single was recorded at Abbey Road Studios in London.

The Smile will kick off a world tour tomorrow in Mexico City before heading to the States.

The Smile 2023 tour dates:

06/21/23 – Mexico City, Mexico – National Auditorium

06/22/23 – Mexico City, Mexico – National Auditorium (SOLD OUT)

06/25/23 – Austin, TX – ACL Live at The Moody Theater (SOLD OUT)

06/26/23 – Austin, TX – ACL Live at The Moody Theater (SOLD OUT)

06/29/23 – Miami, FL – James L. Knight Center

06/30/23 – St Augustine, FL – The Saint Augustine Amphitheatre

07/02/23 – North Charleston, SC – North Charleston Performing Arts Center

07/03/23 – Asheville, NC – Thomas Wolfe Auditorium (SOLD OUT)

07/05/23 – Richmond, VA – The National (SOLD OUT)

07/07/23 – Forest Hills, NY – Forest Hills Stadium

07/08/23 – Philadelphia, PA – Franklin Music Hall (SOLD OUT)

07/10/23 – Pittsburgh, PA – Stage AE

07/11/23 – Cleveland, OH – Agora Ballroom (SOLD OUT)

07/14/23 – Quebec City – Festival d’été de Québec

07/15/23 – Laval, QC – Place Bell

07/16/23 – Ottawa, ONT – Bluesfest Festival

07/19/23 – Kansas City, MO – Midland Theatre

07/20/23 – Chesterfield, MO – The Factory

07/21/23 – Chicago, IL – Pitchfork Music Festival