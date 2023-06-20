The Smile Shares ‘Bending Hectic’

Instagram Facebook Twitter
Band has been in the studio recording its follow-up
The Smile
(Credit: Sam Petts-Davies)

Radiohead side project The Smile has been sharing photos from the studio, where it has been working on its second album. Today (June 20), the group shared its first new recorded song of the year. “Bending Hectic” debuted last year at the Montreaux Jazz Festival and is billed as a standalone single. You can hear the studio version of the ambitious eight-minute song below.

Produced by Sam Petts-Davies and with strings by the London Contemporary Orchestra, the standalone single was recorded at Abbey Road Studios in London.

The Smile will kick off a world tour tomorrow in Mexico City before heading to the States.

The Smile 2023 tour dates:

06/21/23 – Mexico City, Mexico – National Auditorium
06/22/23 – Mexico City, Mexico – National Auditorium (SOLD OUT)
06/25/23 – Austin, TX – ACL Live at The Moody Theater (SOLD OUT)
06/26/23 – Austin, TX – ACL Live at The Moody Theater (SOLD OUT)
06/29/23 – Miami, FL – James L. Knight Center
06/30/23 – St Augustine, FL – The Saint Augustine Amphitheatre
07/02/23 – North Charleston, SC – North Charleston Performing Arts Center
07/03/23 – Asheville, NC – Thomas Wolfe Auditorium (SOLD OUT)
07/05/23 – Richmond, VA – The National (SOLD OUT)
07/07/23 – Forest Hills, NY – Forest Hills Stadium
07/08/23 – Philadelphia, PA – Franklin Music Hall (SOLD OUT)
07/10/23 – Pittsburgh, PA – Stage AE
07/11/23 – Cleveland, OH – Agora Ballroom (SOLD OUT)
07/14/23 – Quebec City – Festival d’été de Québec
07/15/23 – Laval, QC – Place Bell
07/16/23 – Ottawa, ONT – Bluesfest Festival
07/19/23 – Kansas City, MO – Midland Theatre
07/20/23 – Chesterfield, MO – The Factory
07/21/23 – Chicago, IL – Pitchfork Music Festival

Share This

