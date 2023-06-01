Speedy Ortiz Readies First Album In More Than Five Years

Speedy Ortiz, led by SPIN contributor Sadie Dupuis, has set a Sept. 1 release date for its first album in more than five years, Rabbit Rabbit. On the heels of previous single “Scabs,” the group has today (June 1) unveiled another raucous new track, “You S02.” It’s accompanied by an Elle Schneider-directed video which nods to John Carpenter’s ’80s horror classic They Live.
“Mostly when I’ve met my musical heroes, they’re kind and principled people,” says Dupuis of the inspiration behind the track. “But occasionally someone whose work I love(d) reveals themselves to be anti-union, or anti-’woke,’ or some other gear-grinding ugliness. That’s who I wrote ‘You S02’ about.”
The “You S02” video came together despite less than ideal conditions, according to Dupuis. “It was freezing out — Southern California was experiencing unseasonal snow — but the low temps fit the bill for a video about how revenge is best served cold (in a non-heated swimming pool),” she says.
Co-produced by the band and Illuminati Hotties’ Sarah Tudzin, Rabbit Rabbit is the first Speedy Ortiz project to include contributions from touring members Audrey Zee Whitesides (bass) and Joey Doubek (drums). It was recorded at Rancho de la Luna in Joshua Tree, Ca., and Sonic Ranch in Tornillo, Tx., and will be issued on Dupuis’ own Wax Nine imprint.
Speedy Ortiz will return to the road July 28 in Chicago and has scattered dates on the books through mid-December.
July 28 – Chicago, IL @ Wicker Park Fest
July 29 – Chicago, IL @ Beat Kitchen (w/ The Good Life)
Sep 5 – Philadelphia, PA @ Johnny Brenda’s
Sep 6 – Kingston, NY @ Tubby’s
Sep 7 – Hamden, CT @ The Space
Sep 8 – Somerville, MA @ ONCE at the Center For Arts at The Armory
Oct 18 – Washington, DC @ Black Cat
Nov 2 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Echo
Nov 6 – San Francisco, CA @ Rickshaw Stop
Nov 8 – Portland, OR @ Polaris Hall
Nov 16 – Denver, CO @ Globe Hall
Nov 17 – Omaha, NE @ Slowdown
Nov 18 – Lawrence, KS @ The Bottleneck
Dec 16 – New York, NY @ Bowery Ballroom