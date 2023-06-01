Speedy Ortiz Readies First Album In More Than Five Years

Speedy Ortiz, led by SPIN contributor Sadie Dupuis, has set a Sept. 1 release date for its first album in more than five years, Rabbit Rabbit. On the heels of previous single “Scabs,” the group has today (June 1) unveiled another raucous new track, “You S02.” It’s accompanied by an Elle Schneider-directed video which nods to John Carpenter’s ’80s horror classic They Live.

“Mostly when I’ve met my musical heroes, they’re kind and principled people,” says Dupuis of the inspiration behind the track. “But occasionally someone whose work I love(d) reveals themselves to be anti-union, or anti-’woke,’ or some other gear-grinding ugliness. That’s who I wrote ‘You S02’ about.”

The “You S02” video came together despite less than ideal conditions, according to Dupuis. “It was freezing out — Southern California was experiencing unseasonal snow — but the low temps fit the bill for a video about how revenge is best served cold (in a non-heated swimming pool),” she says.

Co-produced by the band and Illuminati Hotties’ Sarah Tudzin, Rabbit Rabbit is the first Speedy Ortiz project to include contributions from touring members Audrey Zee Whitesides (bass) and Joey Doubek (drums). It was recorded at Rancho de la Luna in Joshua Tree, Ca., and Sonic Ranch in Tornillo, Tx., and will be issued on Dupuis’ own Wax Nine imprint.

Speedy Ortiz will return to the road July 28 in Chicago and has scattered dates on the books through mid-December.

Here are Speedy Ortiz’s tour dates:

July 28 – Chicago, IL @ Wicker Park Fest

July 29 – Chicago, IL @ Beat Kitchen (w/ The Good Life)

Sep 5 – Philadelphia, PA @ Johnny Brenda’s

Sep 6 – Kingston, NY @ Tubby’s

Sep 7 – Hamden, CT @ The Space

Sep 8 – Somerville, MA @ ONCE at the Center For Arts at The Armory

Oct 18 – Washington, DC @ Black Cat

Nov 2 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Echo

Nov 6 – San Francisco, CA @ Rickshaw Stop

Nov 8 – Portland, OR @ Polaris Hall

Nov 16 – Denver, CO @ Globe Hall

Nov 17 – Omaha, NE @ Slowdown

Nov 18 – Lawrence, KS @ The Bottleneck

Dec 16 – New York, NY @ Bowery Ballroom