Instagram Facebook Twitter
Mudhoney’s Steve Turner Comes Clean in Mud Ride: A Messy Trip Through The Grunge Explosion 
Kelly Jones: ‘I’ve Always Had A Very Country Slant To My Songwriting’
THE BOOK OF RUBIN

Pretenders Enlist Radiohead’s Jonny Greenwood on Latest Single

Album is out on Sept. 15
The Pretenders
(Credit: Ki Price) Photographs Ki Price

The Pretenders have a new album that is out on Sept. 15. Last month, Chrissie Hynde and company revealed that the album would feature Jonny Greenwood. Today, the group released the tender “I Think About You Daily” which features the Radiohead musician, who handled its string arrangement and conducted the 12 Ensemble.

“I met Jonny a couple of times, and we’re obviously big fans of him because he’s done some incredible music over the years,” says the London-based Hynde. “I saw him at the Phantom Thread première where the film was running on screen with a live orchestra playing. And we spoke afterward and he expressed an interest in doing something one day. I was thrilled and very surprised. He also came down to see a Valve Bone Woe show we were doing in the basement of a Pizza Express. So when we discussed the idea of getting strings on ‘I Think About You Daily,’ he was the first choice. Legend!”

“It was a genuine honor to score strings for Chrissie,” Greenwood says. ‘The arrangement wrote itself because of THAT voice. She’s one of the greatest singers in popular music, and her continuing passion for creation was an inspiring experience from first the email to the last note of the recording.”

Relentless was produced by David Wrench and recorded at Battery Studios in London. Hynde and Pretenders guitarist James Walbourne wrote all of the album’s songs.

US Festival

Also Read

‘It Was the ‘80s – Everything Was Going On’: The US Festival at 40

The Pretenders are currently on tour with Guns N’ Roses and will play at Eddie Vedder’s Ohana Festival later this year.

SPIN Staff

SPIN Staff

Share This

tags:

READ ON

Community

Devon Gilfillian on Voter Suppression

Impact

Aly & AJ on the Gun Safety Pledge They Took on Tour

Impact

SYZYGY: Sean Ono Lennon and Connor Grant on the Legacy of Zack Rosen

Impact

Angel White on Finding Sustainability for His Mental Health

more from spin

Ticketmaster
News

Ticketmaster to Eliminate Hidden Fees

(Photo Credit: Stephen Olker/Getty Images)
Community

Devon Gilfillian on Voter Suppression

Nothing embarrassing here! From left: Bill Goffrier, Brent Giessmann, Ron Klaus, John Nichols. And that's a 1957 Chevrolet Nomad! (Photo: Henry Nelson)
Features

ALMOST FAMOUS

Instagram Facebook Twitter Youtube Twitch

Copyright © 2022 SPIN. All Rights Reserved. A Next Management Partners brand.

Get New Music, News, Reviews, And More Delivered Right To Your Inbox.

By signing up to the SPIN Weekly newsletter you agree to receive electronic communications from SPIN that may sometimes include advertisements or sponsored content.

Scroll to Top