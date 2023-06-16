Pretenders Enlist Radiohead’s Jonny Greenwood on Latest Single

The Pretenders have a new album that is out on Sept. 15. Last month, Chrissie Hynde and company revealed that the album would feature Jonny Greenwood. Today, the group released the tender “I Think About You Daily” which features the Radiohead musician, who handled its string arrangement and conducted the 12 Ensemble.

“I met Jonny a couple of times, and we’re obviously big fans of him because he’s done some incredible music over the years,” says the London-based Hynde. “I saw him at the Phantom Thread première where the film was running on screen with a live orchestra playing. And we spoke afterward and he expressed an interest in doing something one day. I was thrilled and very surprised. He also came down to see a Valve Bone Woe show we were doing in the basement of a Pizza Express. So when we discussed the idea of getting strings on ‘I Think About You Daily,’ he was the first choice. Legend!”

“It was a genuine honor to score strings for Chrissie,” Greenwood says. ‘The arrangement wrote itself because of THAT voice. She’s one of the greatest singers in popular music, and her continuing passion for creation was an inspiring experience from first the email to the last note of the recording.”

Relentless was produced by David Wrench and recorded at Battery Studios in London. Hynde and Pretenders guitarist James Walbourne wrote all of the album’s songs.

The Pretenders are currently on tour with Guns N’ Roses and will play at Eddie Vedder’s Ohana Festival later this year.