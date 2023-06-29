Instagram Facebook Twitter
Jesse Malin Thanks Fans for Support Following Spinal Stroke: ‘Huge Gratitude and Huge Love for Everything’

New York singer-songwriter has been in the hospital since May
Jesse Malin
(Credit: Katrina del Mar)

Earlier this month, singer-songwriter Jesse Malin revealed that he suffered a rare spinal stroke that left him paralyzed. In a new video captured from his hospital bed, Malin thanked fans and friends for their support.

“Hey everyone, I just wanted to send out this message with huge gratitude and huge love for everything, all of the support in every single way,” he said. “I shot this video from my hospital room here, I’m in New York. Even though it’s been 8 weeks, I’m working really hard, physically and spiritually, doing my best. I miss everybody, and I miss being outside, but I will get there. Thanks for all the prayers, and well wishes, all the messages. Every single one means the world to me.”

Last month, the musician was having dinner with friends in New York City when he felt a burning pain in his back that moved to his legs and heels. He then collapsed on the restaurant’s floor and was unable to walk.

He spent two weeks at Mount Sinai Hospital before he was moved to NYU Langone Orthopedic Center. In an interview with Rolling Stone, Malin said that the doctors who treated him do not know the cause of the stroke.

Malin’s friends have designed a new T-shirt with all proceeds from the sales going to his medical care.

