Girli on the Power of Using Your Voice to Influence Change

It’s admirable when artists use their platforms to address causes they believe in. For rising British artist Girli, who has been on many must-hear lists this year, that means speaking up regardless of the consequences.

In an interview with SPIN, Girli traced her long journey to performing in the U.S., before sharing the story of her activism, specifically surrounding reproductive rights.

“There’s still debates around it,” she says. “In the meantime, changing legislation is difficult.” Despite the challenges, Girli notes that there are grassroots solutions to these problems.

“The best thing we can do,” she says, “is raise money to help people who do need abortions travel to other states where they can get the healthcare they need or send people to places where that is available, give them the support they need.”

