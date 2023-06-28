Instagram Facebook Twitter
difficult fun june 2023
June 2023’s Best Punk: Finally Something to Live For
Peso Pluma
Peso Pluma’s Génesis Is the Beginning of a Mexican Corridos Takeover
Ludicra
At Oblivion Access, Heaviness Comes in Many Forms

Fall Out Boy Share Updated Version of Billy Joel’s ‘We Didn’t Start the Fire’

Version starts in 1989 and ends in the present day
Fall Out Boy
(Credit: Pamela Littky)

How can you call a song a cover when it’s kind of, sort of a cover? That’s what we’re finding out today. Fall Out Boy shared an updated version of Billy Joel’s “We Didn’t Start the Fire,” but with different lyrics. Joel’s version mentioned events that took place from 1949 (the year of his birth) through 1989. Fall Out Boy picked up where Joel left off, starting with references from 1989 and ending in 2023.

Unlike the Joel version, Fall Out Boy did not run through the timeline in chronological order. Examples of that include how Rodney King is mentioned next to deep fakes, Kim Jong-un and Robert Downey Jr.’s Iron Man, well you get the point. To the band’s credit, it packs everything in there, from Fyre Fest, LeBron James and Michael Jordan (again, not in chronological order), Kurt Cobain, Pokemon, Unabomber, John Bobbitt, Captain Planet and the Cubs winning the World Series in 2016.

On the song’s release, the band wrote “I thought about this song a lot when I was younger. All these important people and events- some that disappeared into the sands of time- others that changed the world forever. So much has happened in the span of the last 34 years- we felt like a little system update might be fun. Hope you like our take on it…”

As for Fall Out Boy news, the band kicked off its tour last week with a hometown show at Chicago’s Wrigley Field. Stops in Dallas, Phoenix, San Diego, and two stadium shows in Los Angeles are next on the itinerary.

SPIN Staff

SPIN Staff

Share This

tags:

more from spin

Dave Cobb
The Offramp

Dave Cobb and the Subtle Science of Producing Your Favorite Records

Sen Morimoto
News

News of the Day – 6/28

Method Man during AMA '98 in Los Angeles, California, United States. (Photo by Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic, Inc)
1990s

Ghetto Superstar: Our 1998 Method Man Feature

Instagram Facebook Twitter Youtube Twitch

Copyright © 2022 SPIN. All Rights Reserved. A Next Management Partners brand.

Get New Music, News, Reviews, And More Delivered Right To Your Inbox.

By signing up to the SPIN Weekly newsletter you agree to receive electronic communications from SPIN that may sometimes include advertisements or sponsored content.

Scroll to Top