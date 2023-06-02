Instagram Facebook Twitter
Kadeem
Kadeem Continues to Build His Career in Boston
5 Albums I Can’t Live Without: David J of Bauhaus/ Love and Rockets
Foo Fighters
Every Foo Fighters Album, Ranked

Hear Ilsey Cover Neil Young’s ‘Heart Of Gold’ With Bon Iver

Track was produced by longtime Bon Iver collaborator BJ Burton
Ilsey (photo: Caity Krone)

Reprising their collaboration on Big Red Machine’s 2021 album How Long Do You Think It’s Gonna Last?, singer/songwriter Ilsey and Bon Iver‘s Justin Vernon have teamed up for a cover of Neil Young’s classic “Heart of Gold.” The track was produced by longtime Bon Iver collaborator BJ Burton.

Writing on Instagram, Ilsey, whose real name is Isley Juber, called “Heart of Gold” one of her “favorite songs ever written. On a trip to Wisconsin a while back, I told Justin and BJ that I thought it would be fun to do our own take on it. I’m so happy to be able to share what we created.”

Ilsey is best-known for writing or co-writing tracks for Beyoncé, Panic! at the Disco’s “High Hopes,” and Mark Ronson and Miley Cyrus’ “Nothing Breaks Like a Heart.” More recently, she’s worked with Noah Cyrus, the 1975, ARIZONA, and Olivia Dean.

As for Vernon, his pre-fame recordings with Wisconsin high school friends under the moniker DeYarmond Edison are being given a deluxe boxed set treatment this summer. The five-LP, four-CD Epoch will be released Aug. 18 by Jagjaguwar.

Also Read

Bon Iver, Megafaun Members Unearth Formative Recordings For DeYarmond Edison’s Epoch

Bon Iver will also tour Europe and North America this summer and is working on its first album since 2019’s I, I.

Jonathan Cohen

Jonathan Cohen

Share This

tags:

,

READ ON

Taylor Swift
News

Taylor Swift Announces First Round Of International Eras Tour Dates

Bruce Springsteen
News

Bruce Springsteen Celebrates 45th Anniversary Of Darkness On The Edge Of Town With Rare Live Tracks, Photos

5 Albums I Can't Live Without

5 Albums I Can’t Live Without: David J of Bauhaus/ Love and Rockets

Foo Fighters
Lists

Every Foo Fighters Album, Ranked

more from spin

Ira Kaplan Yo La Tengo NY Mets
News

News of the Day – 6/2

(Courtesy of HBO / Photographed by Eddy Chen)
News

The Weeknd Teams With Madonna And Playboy Carti On Second The Idol Single

Photo Credit: Dana Trippe
Impact

Jewel’s Metaverse of Healing

Instagram Facebook Twitter Youtube Twitch

Copyright © 2022 SPIN. All Rights Reserved. A Next Management Partners brand.

Get New Music, News, Reviews, And More Delivered Right To Your Inbox.

By signing up to the SPIN Weekly newsletter you agree to receive electronic communications from SPIN that may sometimes include advertisements or sponsored content.

Scroll to Top