Hear Ilsey Cover Neil Young’s ‘Heart Of Gold’ With Bon Iver

Reprising their collaboration on Big Red Machine’s 2021 album How Long Do You Think It’s Gonna Last?, singer/songwriter Ilsey and Bon Iver‘s Justin Vernon have teamed up for a cover of Neil Young’s classic “Heart of Gold.” The track was produced by longtime Bon Iver collaborator BJ Burton.

Writing on Instagram, Ilsey, whose real name is Isley Juber, called “Heart of Gold” one of her “favorite songs ever written. On a trip to Wisconsin a while back, I told Justin and BJ that I thought it would be fun to do our own take on it. I’m so happy to be able to share what we created.”

Ilsey is best-known for writing or co-writing tracks for Beyoncé, Panic! at the Disco’s “High Hopes,” and Mark Ronson and Miley Cyrus’ “Nothing Breaks Like a Heart.” More recently, she’s worked with Noah Cyrus, the 1975, ARIZONA, and Olivia Dean.

As for Vernon, his pre-fame recordings with Wisconsin high school friends under the moniker DeYarmond Edison are being given a deluxe boxed set treatment this summer. The five-LP, four-CD Epoch will be released Aug. 18 by Jagjaguwar.

Bon Iver will also tour Europe and North America this summer and is working on its first album since 2019’s I, I.