Teenage Fanclub Chases Forever On Upcoming Album

Scottish group’s 11th full-length is due Sept. 27 from Merge Records
Photo: Donald Milne

Veteran Scottish rock outfit Teenage Fanclub will return this fall with its 11th studio album, Nothing Lasts Forever, which is due Sept. 22 from Merge Records. The project was recorded over 10 days last August at Rockfield Studios in the Welsh countryside. The first single, “Foreign Land,” is out now.

“We like to get something out of where we go, and you can definitely hear a stamp of Rockfield on the record,” says group member Raymond McGinley. “We recorded our album Howdy there in the late ’90s. Prior to that I’d been a bit reluctant to go, as everyone seemed to record there, especially if you were signed to Creation, but I thought I’d go and have a look at the place. When I went down there, I loved the fact that there’s no memorabilia about anyone who’s ever been in the studio. The only visual musical reference is a picture of Joe Meek on their office wall.”

“We’ve all been playing together for such a long time,” adds group member Norman Blake. “In the past, whoever had written the song would have been the director — ‘This is how I’m hearing the drums, if you could play the bass like this…’ We don’t do that now. Raymond or myself would just bring in the idea and people would listen and play what works with it. We’d play for a couple of hours and that would be the arrangement. There’s a trust that comes from knowing each other such a long time, a kind of telepathy. Everyone knows where they fit in the puzzle.”

Teenage Fanclub will play two shows each in Ireland and Norway in June before beginning a six-week European tour on Oct. 7 in Murcia, Spain.

Here is the track list for Nothing Lasts Forever:

Foreign Land
Tired of Being Alone
I Left a Light On
See the Light
It’s Alright
Falling Into the Sun
Self-Sedation
Middle of My Mind
Back to the Light
I Will Love You

Jonathan Cohen

