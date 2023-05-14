Taylor Swift Tells Security To ‘Stop’ Bothering Fan At Philadelphia Show

Instagram Facebook Twitter
Meanwhile, throngs of fans without tickets gathered outside the venue for a mass sing-a-long
Taylor Swift performs onstage during night two of Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour at Nissan Stadium on May 6, 2023 in Nashville. (Credit: John Shearer/TAS23/Getty Images for TAS Rights Management)

If anyone needed further proof that Taylor Swift is for the people, the singer again displayed her fan-first attitude last night (May 13) after she came to the defense of a concert-goer who’d been involved in a disagreement with venue security at Philadelphia’s Lincoln Financial Field.

Seeing the issue from the stage, Swift interrupted her performance of “Bad Blood” to address the security team, saying, “She’s fine … she wasn’t doing anything!” and then followed it up with the directive, “hey, stop!,” according to TMZ.

According to fellow attendees on social media, security personnel at the Eras tour stop were being “aggressive” by allegedly physically moving people off the barricade near the front of the stage, rather than asking them to back up. As one person on Twitter shared, “We weren’t throwing anything, we weren’t screaming anything insane, she was fully coming over to dance and sing with us and it resulted in security being extremely aggressive for no reason.”

After the incident was resolved, the rest of the show seemingly went off without a hitch. Outside the venue, throngs of fans who weren’t able to secure tickets also gathered in a mass sing-a-long, as seen in additional videos circulating on social media.

Aaron Dessner Joins Taylor Swift Again at Last of Three Nashville Shows

Swift returns to the same venue tonight (May 14) for her third and final show in the City of Brotherly Love. The Eras tour continues next weekend in Foxborough, Ma.

