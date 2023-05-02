Gordon Lightfoot, Canadian Singer-Songwriter, Dies at 84

Gordon Lightfoot, the Canadian singer-songwriter best known for songs like “If You Could Read My Mind,” “Early Morning Rain,” and “The Wreck of the Edmund Fitzgerald,” has died at the age of 84. The troubadour’s death was announced in a statement posted on his Facebook page. Last month, Lightfoot canceled his U.S. and Canadian tour dates due to a health issue. No cause of death has been revealed.
Born in Orillia, Ontario on Nov. 17, 1938, Lightfoot started performing while he was still in grade school. In 1960, Lightfoot kicked off his music career when he joined Swinging Eight. During the ’60s, Lightfoot became known as a talented songwriter whose songs were covered by Elvis Presley, Peter, Paul and Mary, Judy Collins and Bob Dylan Later that decade, he signed a management contract with Albert Grossman, who also worked with Dylan.
He released his debut album, Lightfoot!, in 1966. Lightfoot! had two of his most popular songs, “For Lovin’ Me” and “Early Mornin’ Rain.” Four years later, he released Sit Down Young Stranger, which had “If You Could Read My Mind.” The song was his first hit in the U.S., peaking at No. 5 on the Billboard Hot 100. In 1974, Lightfoot released Sundown. The title track from that album hit No. 1 on the charts in the U.S. and Canada. He’d released Summertime Dream, the album that featured “The Wreck of the Edmund Fitzgerald,” two years later.
After his career slowed down in the 1980s, Lightfoot experienced a resurgence in the 1990s with the release of Waiting For You and A Painter Passing Through.
Lightfoot’s songwriting influenced many artists. In addition to covering Lightfoot, Dylan once said that he wished his songs “would last forever.”
During his career, Lightfoot won 13 Juno awards and was inducted into the Canadian Music Hall of Fame in 1986. He was also nominated for four Grammys, and in 2012, was inducted into the Songwriters Hall of Fame.
In 1997, Lightfoot received the Governor General’s Performing Arts Award and in 2003, the Companion of the Order of Canada, which is Canada’s highest civilian honor. He released his last studio album, Harmony, a year later. Lightfoot was the subject of a documentary, Gordon Lightfoot: If You Could Read My Mind, in 2019.