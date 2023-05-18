Genesis Owusu Finds ‘Light’ Ahead Of Sophomore LP, Struggler

Genre-jumping Australian artist Genesis Owusu continues his hot streak with the release today (May 18) of “Leaving the Light,” the arresting first single from his sophomore album, Struggler. An accompanying video, as well as the album’s “complete visual identity,” was directed by celebrated New Zealand visual artist Lisa Reihana.

Struggler is the follow-up to Owusu’s 2021 debut, Smiling With No Teeth. It was recorded in Australia and the U.S. with producers such as that project’s Andrew Klippel and Dave Hamme, Jason Evigan (SZA), Mikey Freedom Hart (Jon Batiste), and Sol Was (Beyoncé’s Renaissance).

Owusu will support Struggler with an extensive tour this year, including a three-week run supporting Bloc Party and Paramore in U.S. arenas which begins May 23 in Charlotte, N.C. His own headlining shows commence Oct. 12 in Minneapolis and wrap in Adelaide on Dec. 16.

“My style just comes from my upbringing,” Owusu told SPIN in a 2021 interview. “Being a black kid in an extremely white city, all the kids at school wanted me to either be 50 Cent or Eddie Murphy. But I am Kofi Boateng Owusu-Ansah, baby. Everything I do is three-dimensional; Genesis Owusu isn’t a character with a catchphrase or a caricature of anything, I am a fully realized black man who will celebrate that blackness at every turn without being restricted by it. My style developed as a protest to whatever anyone else thought I should be. My biggest influences have been my dad, Pharrell Williams, Kanye West, Malcolm X, anime, a 2002 Xbox game called Jet Set Radio Future, and flared high-waisted pants.”

Here is the track list for Struggler:

Leaving the Light

The Roach

The Old Man

See Ya There

Freak Boy

Tied Up!

That’s Life (A Swamp)

Balthazar

Stay Blessed

What Comes Will Come

Stuck to the Fan

Here are Genesis Owusu’s headline tour dates:

10/12 Minneapolis, MN – Fine Line

10/13 Chicago, IL – Thalia Hall

10/14 Ferndale, MI – The Loving Touch

10/15 Pittsburgh, PA – Thunderbird Music Hall

10/17 Toronto, ON – The Velvet Underground

10/18 Montreal, QC – Le Studio TD

10/19 Boston, MA – The Sinclair

10/20 Brooklyn, NY – Elsewhere

10/21 Philadelphia, PA – Underground Arts

10/25 Washington, DC – Union Stage

10/27 Charlotte, NC – Visulite Theatre

10/28 Atlanta, GA – Terminal West

10/29 Nashville, TN – The Basement East

10/31 Austin, TX – Empire Control Room & Garage

11/01 Dallas, TX – The Studio at The Factory

11/03 Denver, CO – Globe Hall

11/06 Los Angeles, CA – The Fonda Theatre

11/07 San Francisco, CA – The Independent

11/09 Seattle, WA – Neumos

11/10 Portland, OR – Star Theatre

11/11 Vancouver, BC – Rickshaw Theatre

11/15 London, UK – Heaven

11/16 Paris, FR – Café de la Danse

11/17 Berlin, DE – Hole44

12/01 Perth, AUS – Ice Cream Factory

12/08 Melbourne, AUS – Festival Hall

12/09 Canberra, AUS – UC Refectory

12/14 Brisbane, AUS – Fortitude Music Hall

12/15 Sydney, AUS – Hordern Pavilion

12/16 Adelaide, AUS – Hindley St Music Hall