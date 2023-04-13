Artist x Artist: Nikki Glaser x The Natural Lines

This edition of SPIN’s Artist x Artist series delves away from two musicians in conversation. Instead, we have comedian Nikki Glaser chatting with Matt Pond of The Natural Lines.

In their conversation, Pond and Glaser chat about their creative process, how their art inspires each other and the importance of a small, creative & supportive inner circle. They also discuss dog nicknames, Airbnb minimalism, saying “I love you,” Tiger Woods and a whole lot more — and that’s all before Glaser gets into her musical career and the discrimination female altos face in the choir world.

On our previous episode of Artist x Artist, The Mountain Goats‘ John Darnielle spoke with Bully’s Alicia Bognanno, who produced the band’s 2021 album, Bleed Out. The two discussed how mental health treatments can influence creativity, and how fun it was for Bognanno to be a temporary member of the Mountain Goats and bash out live takes in the studio during the making of Bleed Out.

Additional episodes of Artist x Artist include conversations between Steve Aoki and the members of Taking Back Sunday, Sara Kays and Alec Benjamin, Pom Pom Squad and Nada Surf, Bikini Kill’s Kathleen Hanna and The Linda Lindas Death Cab for Cutie’s Ben Gibbard and Japanese Breakfast’s Michelle Zauner, Jonah Ray chatting with “Weird Al” Yankovic, Sting with Shirazee and Paris Jackson with Andy Hull of Manchester Orchestra, here.