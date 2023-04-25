Instagram Facebook Twitter
Metallica
Blast Rites: The Optimist’s Take on Metallica, and More of April’s Best New Metal
Zolita on the Importance of Meditation, Staying Centered While on Tour
April 2023’s Best Punk: It’s Brutal Out Here

McKinley Dixon on Police Reform, the Vibrancy of Chicago

“The beauty of Chicago is that everybody has their own space,” says rapper-songwriter
Photo by Tim Mosenfelder/Getty Images

McKinley Dixon has a deep admiration for his current home city of Chicago, inspired by the vibrancy of his community.

“I live in Garfield Park on the West Side of Chicago, which is a majority Black neighborhood,” the eclectic rapper-songwriter tells SPIN. “For me, the summers sort of provide this festive parade of life because the winters are so harsh.” And that resilient spirit, he adds, “allows for people within their neighborhoods to really change everything.”

“The beauty of Chicago is that everybody has their own space, and that space then allows for filling in the cracks,” Dixon says. “I [lived in] New York. I lived in Virginia for a long time — these places where the overarching systemic pressures don’t allow for anybody else to change it. I think Chicago, wherever you are, there’s always going to be something, somebody trying to change how that works.”

The musician — who will release his fourth album, Beloved! Paradise! Jazz!?, on June 2 — also opened up about his background and the important subjects he addresses in his work.

“I grew up in a sort of community where a lot of my friends were — the alternatives to the lifestyles that they lived were the hustle, and the hustle can embody anything,” he says. “That sort of hustle has also led me to now be privileged enough to be out of a place that allows me to touch on a lot of topics, including the prison industrial complex, community reform, and also providing a lot of neighborhoods with the idea of dreams … which I think is not really allowed for a lot of young Black folks, especially a lot of young Black folks that are queer, a lot of young Black folks that are trans, and a lot of young Black women. All of this sort of ties into police and community reform.”

 

Subscribe to SPIN on YouTube and check out more videos from our SPIN IMPACT series in the playlist below:

 

 

SPIN Staff

SPIN Staff

Share This

tags:

IMPACT

View All

Criminal Justice Reform

McKinley Dixon on Police Reform, the Vibrancy of Chicago

Mental Health

Zolita on the Importance of Meditation, Staying Centered While on Tour

Criminal Justice Reform

Killer Mike on Why He’s ‘Bound’ By His Belief in the First Amendment

Community

Friendship, Love & Loyalty: Dropkick Murphys’ Claddagh Fund Raises Money for Communities in Need

more from spin

Photo by Tim Mosenfelder/Getty Images
Criminal Justice Reform

McKinley Dixon on Police Reform, the Vibrancy of Chicago

Thundercat and Tame Impala
News

Thundercat and Tame Impala Make a Dream Team on ‘No More Lies’

The Roots' Questlove (Photo by Mitchell Leff / Getty Images)
News

The Roots Serving As House Band for Star-Studded F.O.R.C.E. Hip-Hop Tour

Instagram Facebook Twitter Youtube Twitch

Copyright © 2022 SPIN. All Rights Reserved. A Next Management Partners brand.

Get New Music, News, Reviews, And More Delivered Right To Your Inbox.

By signing up to the SPIN Weekly newsletter you agree to receive electronic communications from SPIN that may sometimes include advertisements or sponsored content.

Scroll to Top