Instagram Facebook Twitter
Blink-182
Blink-182 Returns in Style at Coachella for First Show With Tom DeLonge Since 2014
Metallica
Every Metallica Album, Ranked
DYLAN IN JAPAN

After Coachella Live Debut, Jai Paul Adds NYC, London Shows

Enigmatic U.K. artist also debuted a new song, ‘So Long’
Photo: Deanie Chen

Enigmatic U.K. artist Jai Paul made his long-awaited live debut at Coachella over the weekend, and the experience must have gone well, as Paul has now added four concerts to his schedule.

The artist will play April 25 at the Knockdown Center in Queens, N.Y., and the following night at nearby Brooklyn Steel. He will return to the U.K. for a May 9-10 run at London’s Outernet. Tickets are only being made available by a lottery on Paul’s website, with a limit of two per person.

In 2007, Paul released his debut single, “BTSTU,” on MySpace. It was re-released four years later by XL Recordings and was prominently sampled in Drake’s “Dreams Money Can Buy” and Beyoncé’s “End of Time.” A full-length album attributed to Paul, Bait Ones, mysteriously appeared on Bandcamp in 2013 but was quickly revealed to be the result of an unauthorized leak. It was officially released as a name-your-own-price download on Paul’s website in 2019 and on vinyl for the first time last week.

At Coachella, Paul was backed by a live band featuring his brother A.K. on guitar, legendary bassist Pino Palladino’s adult children Fabiana (keyboards) and Rocco (bass), and drummer Isaac Kizito. The set featured several tracks from Bait Ones, the 2019 single “Do You Love Her Now / He,” and a new cut, “So Long.”

Also Read

Jai Paul Officially Releases Leaked Album, Drops 2 New Songs

 

Jonathan Cohen

Jonathan Cohen

Share This

tags:

IMPACT

View All

Community

Friendship, Love & Loyalty: Dropkick Murphys’ Claddagh Fund Raises Money for Communities in Need

Free Speech

‘Is the Juice Worth the Squeeze?’: How Stanford’s Free Speech Debacle Fits in Shout-down College Culture

Addiction

High Notes: How I Learned To Play Straight After (Barely) Surviving the ‘90s and Its Drugged-out Retro Death Trip

Criminal Justice Reform

Time To Correct Corrections: SPIN Panel at SXSW Urges Music Lovers to Vote for Criminal Justice Reforms

more from spin

The Weeknd
News

The Weeknd’s The Idol Coming to HBO in Early June

Photo: Deanie Chen
News

After Coachella Live Debut, Jai Paul Adds NYC, London Shows

Model Actriz
All Eyes On

Model/Actriz’s Purple Reign

Instagram Facebook Twitter Youtube Twitch

Copyright © 2022 SPIN. All Rights Reserved. A Next Management Partners brand.

Get New Music, News, Reviews, And More Delivered Right To Your Inbox.

By signing up to the SPIN Weekly newsletter you agree to receive electronic communications from SPIN that may sometimes include advertisements or sponsored content.

Scroll to Top