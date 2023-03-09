Florence + The Machine Cover No Doubt For Yellowjackets

Florence + the Machine have put their own unique spin on No Doubt’s bouncy 1995 single “Just a Girl” in the trailer for the second season of the hit grunge era-set Showtime series Yellowjackets. The new version was produced by Florence Welch in tandem with IDLES guitarist Mark Bowen.

“I’m such a huge fan of Yellowjackets and this era of music, and this song especially had a huge impact on me growing up, so I was thrilled to be asked to interpret it in a ‘deeply unsettling’ way for the show,” says Welch. “We tried to really add some horror elements to this iconic song to fit the tone of the show. And as someone who’s first musical love was pop punk and Gwen Stefani, it was a dream job.”

Yellowjackets chronicles a New Jersey high school soccer team’s attempt to survive a 1996 plane crash in the remote Canadian woods. The new season will premiere March 24 on Showtime’s on-demand and streaming platforms and two days later on its linear channel.

Welch and company return to the road Saturday (March 11) in Adelaide, Australia. The group has scattered international touring on tap through early September in support of its 2022 album, Dance Fever.