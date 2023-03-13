Drake, 21 Savage Touring Together This Summer

Instagram Facebook Twitter
Annie DiRusso
Annie DiRusso Found Her Voice in A Red-Flag Bookshelf
The ‘It’s All a Blur’ tour begins June 16 in New Orleans
Drake
(Credit: Amy Sussman / Getty Images)

Drake will embark on his first proper tour in five years this summer when he hits the road with longtime collaborator 21 Savage. The It’s All a Blur Tour will begin June 16 in New Orleans and hit North American arenas through Sept. 5 in Glendale, Az.

Drake and 21 Savage most recently teamed for last year’s album Her Loss, which debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200. The artists caused some controversy with the associated promotional campaign, which included fake appearances on Saturday Night Live and NPR’s Tiny Desk Concert series, plus a fake Vogue cover which eventually resulted in an ongoing lawsuit from the magazine’s parent company, Conde Nast.

Fans got a preview of what to expect on the upcoming tour when Drake and 21 Savage played two guest-packed late January shows at New York’s Apollo Theater. The It’s All a Blur Tour is sponsored by Cash App and Sprite, with both brands hosting their own ticket pre-sales. Visit Drake’s web site for the full breakdown.

Per promoter Live Nation, additional shows will be announced, including one in Drake’s Toronto hometown.

Here are Drake and 21 Savage’s tour dates:

Fri Jun 16 – New Orleans, LA – Smoothie King Center
Mon Jun 19 – Nashville, TN – Bridgestone Arena
Wed Jun 21 – Houston, TX – Toyota Center
Sat Jun 24 – Dallas, TX – American Airlines Center
Wed Jun 28 – Miami, FL – Miami-Dade Arena
Sat Jul 01 – Atlanta, GA – State Farm Arena
Sun Jul 02 – Atlanta, GA – State Farm Arena
Wed Jul 05 – Chicago, IL – United Center
Thu Jul 06 – Chicago, IL – United Center
Sat Jul 08 – Detroit, MI – Little Caesars Arena
Tue Jul 11 – Boston, MA – TD Garden
Wed Jul 12 – Boston, MA – TD Garden
Fri Jul 14 – Montreal, QC – Bell Centre
Mon Jul 17 – Brooklyn, NY – Barclays Center
Tue Jul 18 – Brooklyn, NY – Barclays Center
Tue Jul 25 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden
Wed Jul 26 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden
Fri Jul 28 – Washington, DC – Capital One Arena
Mon Jul 31 – Philadelphia, PA – Wells Fargo Center
Sat Aug 12 – Inglewood, CA – Kia Forum
Sun Aug 13 – Inglewood, CA – Kia Forum
Fri Aug 18 – San Francisco, CA – Chase Center
Mon Aug 21 – Los Angeles, CA – Crypto.com Arena
Tue Aug 22 – Los Angeles, CA – Crypto.com Arena
Fri Aug 25 – Seattle, WA – Climate Pledge Arena
Mon Aug 28 – Vancouver, BC – Rogers Arena
Fri Sep 01 – Las Vegas, NV – T-Mobile Arena
Tue Sep 05 – Glendale, AZ – Desert Diamond Arena

Jonathan Cohen

