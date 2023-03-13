Drake, 21 Savage Touring Together This Summer

Drake will embark on his first proper tour in five years this summer when he hits the road with longtime collaborator 21 Savage. The It’s All a Blur Tour will begin June 16 in New Orleans and hit North American arenas through Sept. 5 in Glendale, Az.

Drake and 21 Savage most recently teamed for last year’s album Her Loss, which debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200. The artists caused some controversy with the associated promotional campaign, which included fake appearances on Saturday Night Live and NPR’s Tiny Desk Concert series, plus a fake Vogue cover which eventually resulted in an ongoing lawsuit from the magazine’s parent company, Conde Nast.

Fans got a preview of what to expect on the upcoming tour when Drake and 21 Savage played two guest-packed late January shows at New York’s Apollo Theater. The It’s All a Blur Tour is sponsored by Cash App and Sprite, with both brands hosting their own ticket pre-sales. Visit Drake’s web site for the full breakdown.

Per promoter Live Nation, additional shows will be announced, including one in Drake’s Toronto hometown.

Here are Drake and 21 Savage’s tour dates:

Fri Jun 16 – New Orleans, LA – Smoothie King Center

Mon Jun 19 – Nashville, TN – Bridgestone Arena

Wed Jun 21 – Houston, TX – Toyota Center

Sat Jun 24 – Dallas, TX – American Airlines Center

Wed Jun 28 – Miami, FL – Miami-Dade Arena

Sat Jul 01 – Atlanta, GA – State Farm Arena

Sun Jul 02 – Atlanta, GA – State Farm Arena

Wed Jul 05 – Chicago, IL – United Center

Thu Jul 06 – Chicago, IL – United Center

Sat Jul 08 – Detroit, MI – Little Caesars Arena

Tue Jul 11 – Boston, MA – TD Garden

Wed Jul 12 – Boston, MA – TD Garden

Fri Jul 14 – Montreal, QC – Bell Centre

Mon Jul 17 – Brooklyn, NY – Barclays Center

Tue Jul 18 – Brooklyn, NY – Barclays Center

Tue Jul 25 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden

Wed Jul 26 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden

Fri Jul 28 – Washington, DC – Capital One Arena

Mon Jul 31 – Philadelphia, PA – Wells Fargo Center

Sat Aug 12 – Inglewood, CA – Kia Forum

Sun Aug 13 – Inglewood, CA – Kia Forum

Fri Aug 18 – San Francisco, CA – Chase Center

Mon Aug 21 – Los Angeles, CA – Crypto.com Arena

Tue Aug 22 – Los Angeles, CA – Crypto.com Arena

Fri Aug 25 – Seattle, WA – Climate Pledge Arena

Mon Aug 28 – Vancouver, BC – Rogers Arena

Fri Sep 01 – Las Vegas, NV – T-Mobile Arena

Tue Sep 05 – Glendale, AZ – Desert Diamond Arena