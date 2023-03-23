Bumbershoot Returns To Seattle With Sleater-Kinney, Sunny Day Real Estate

Instagram Facebook Twitter
Sleater-Kinney's Corin Tucker and Carrie Brownstein (photo: Astrid Stawiarz / Getty Images)

After a four-year break due to the COVID-19 pandemic and a complete reorganization of its leadership team, Seattle’s Bumbershoot festival will return Sept. 2-3 with a lineup led by a number of beloved artists reared in the Pacific Northwest, including Sleater-Kinney, Sunny Day Real Estate, and Band of Horses.

Also set to perform are Brittany Howard, AFI, the Revivalists, Jawbreaker, DOMi & JD BECK, Zhu, Dandy Warhols, Slift, Phantogram, Descendents, Ride (performing the 1992 album Going Blank Again in its entirety), and Fatboy Slim, making his first Seattle performance in nearly 25 years. Local acts on the bill include Thunderpussy, Chong the Nomad, Reignwolf, Morgan and the Organ Donors (featuring Bikini Kill’s Tobi Vail), the Black Tones, and the Dip.

As part of a renewed commitment to philanthropy, festival producers New Rising Sun, alongside partner/non-profit arts and education organization Third Stone, are launching the Bumbershoot Workforce Development Program, a tuition-free initiative to help young people enter the music business. The six-month program begins next month and will allow participants to work on the grounds at Bumbershoot.

“We are thrilled to partner with the UC Theatre’s Concert Career Pathways to guide our workforce development program,” says Third Stone executive director James Miles. “Together, we will expand the pipeline and close the gap that addresses the barriers of entry into a career in the live music industry here in Seattle/ When you buy a ticket to Bumbershoot, or make a donation to Third Stone, you are supporting more than just the music and arts festival on Labor Day weekend. We believe that in 10 years, Bumbershoot will be staffed and run by the program graduates. This is how we and other institutions activate social change and how Bumbershoot becomes much more than a music festival.”

As usual, Bumbershoot will encompass venues in and around the Seattle Center, including the Fisher Pavilion, the Art Not Terminal, and even the newly renovated Climate Pledge Arena. Amazon is also supporting the distribution of 5,000 free tickets to non-profits and underserved communities.

