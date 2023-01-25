Instagram Facebook Twitter
Palette Knife
Palette Knife Levels Up With New Game+
Le Tigre
Le Tigre Roars Back for First Tour Since 2005
Panic! At The Disco
Panic! at the Disco Splitting Up After Spring European Tour

The Toll of Living Life by the Drop: Margo Price Tells Her Truth

Margo Price has said goodbye to the "monotony of getting stuck in the cycle of drinking". (Credit: John Shearer/Getty Images for CMT)

Country star Margo Price tells SPIN IMPACT that she allocates revenue from a line of weed that she started with Willie Nelson to help people of color locked up for marijuana: legal offences that she takes issue with.

“It’s just been important for me to talk about just my relationship with the plant,” Price says, “because I’ve really struggled a lot in my life with alcohol abuse, and cannabis has always been there for me.”

Since extracting herself from the bottle, “all my days have very different shapes to them,” says Price.

Back when she leaned hard on the bottle, “every day you’re gonna wake up with a hangover; you’re gonna have to find 10 different drinks and all the different food to try to make you feel better. And then probably by five o’clock again, you’re just gonna be going back into the same thing.”

Also Read

Willie Nelson Unveils Star-Studded 90th Birthday Concert Plans

Drinking presented itself as an easy remedy for anxiety, says Price, but in fact it “absolutely intensified my anxiety”.

Subscribe to SPIN on YouTube and check out more videos from our SPIN IMPACT series in the playlist below:

 

Matt Thompson

Matt Thompson

Share This

tags:

, , , ,

IMPACT

View All

Addiction

The Toll of Living Life by the Drop: Margo Price Tells Her Truth

Addiction

Capricorn Records: The Rise and Drug-Addled Fall of the Label That Launched Southern Rock

Community

Taking On AC/DC Taught Me Why Most Music Biographies Suck

Addiction

Show up and Ask for Help (And Maybe Legends Will Deliver), Says Sober Documentary Maker Michelle Esrick

more from spin

Addiction

The Toll of Living Life by the Drop: Margo Price Tells Her Truth

Marilyn Manson
News

Marilyn Manson Settles Sexual Assault Lawsuit With Esme Bianco

Blondshell
New Music

Blondshell Signs With Partisan for Self-Titled Debut Album

Instagram Facebook Twitter Youtube Twitch

Copyright © 2022 SPIN. All Rights Reserved. A Next Management Partners brand.

Get New Music, News, Reviews, And More Delivered Right To Your Inbox.

By signing up to the SPIN Weekly newsletter you agree to receive electronic communications from SPIN that may sometimes include advertisements or sponsored content.

Scroll to Top