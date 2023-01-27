Vic Mensa Teams With Thundercat on ‘Strawberry Louis Vuitton’

Chicago rapper Vic Mensa gets an assist from Thundercat on his new single, “Strawberry Louis Vuitton,” which he says was inspired by late fashion icon Virgil Abloh. R&B artist Maeta is also featured on the track, which was produced by Mensa and Thundercat in tandem with El Michels Affair and Johan Lenox.

In the accompanying video, Mensa skydives while wearing a custom recreation of a Virgil Abloh suit and in the process plays guitar for a woman awaiting him on the ground.

Last May, Mensa drafted Chance the Rapper to join him on another non-album single, “Wraith,” ahead of the pair’s inaugural Black Star Line music festival in Ghana earlier this month.

Mensa has not released an album since his acclaimed 2017 Roc Nation debut, The Autobiography, but is said to be “working towards a new project.”